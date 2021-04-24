Eleven people have been killed in an Ilorin road crash, says the Federal Road Safety Corps.

They died on the outskirts of Ilorin Saturday morning.

The FRSC’s Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, told newsmen that the crash occurred close to Shao Junction due to speeding.

“The FRSC received a call at around 6.35 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles, a commercial bus, and an articulated vehicle, this morning and found that the crash resulted from speed violation,” said Mr Owoade.





He disclosed that out of 20 persons involved in the crash, 11 persons lost their lives while others sustained injuries.

“Twenty persons were involved in the accident. Eleven persons were killed, while others sustained fractures and injuries.

“The 11 corpses were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, while those who sustained injuries were taken to a nearby clinic for treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, the FRSC official warned motorists against violating road safety guidelines and urged commuters to caution drivers against speeding.