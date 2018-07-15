A family of three and eight others were killed in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Friday night following a heavy rain which resulted in massive flood, which wreaked havoc across the city.

The rain, which sacked the whole city, also destroyed properties worth millions of naira, following a massive flood.

Areas affected included Ijaye, Kuto, Kobiti, Ilawo, Toronto, Amolaso, Lafenwa, Oke Lantoro, among others.

In Ilawo, Adedotun of Abeokuta North Local Government area of the state, a mother and two of his children were killed in the flood, which ravaged their makeshift container shop.

The woman identified as Alira Akintobi, a food vendor, it was gathered, was in her shop beside a waterway, when the rain started.

The woman, who strapped a baby, Shuaib, on her back, had another child, Abideen, in the same shop.

When they observed the massive flood, they attempted to escape from the shop to a nearby house of Alira’s mother, but were trapped outside the shop.

While injured Alira was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, the baby on her back was swept away by the flood, while the other died immediately.

The body of the child was later found at the nearby waterway, while the mother died in the earlier hours of Saturday.

The three bodies were later buried, while Alira’s mother was seen in front of the house weeping uncontrollably.

Several houses around the riverbanks of Ogun River around Totoro were submerged while no fewer than six cars were swept inside the river.

At the Isale Igbein government house, two vehicles, swept away from the road, including a truck, were also sighted beside the second entrance to the house.

Several houses were also submerged in Amolaso area of the city while a bridge constructed recently had also caved in with security operatives cordoning off the area.

No fewer than five story buildings surrounding the bridge were also submerged, while owners and tenants were seen salvaging their belongings.