<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced two electricians, Ige Idowu, 27 and Abiodun Abayomi, 30, to two months in prison for stealing transformer cables and accessories, worth N5.7 million.

The Magistrate, Mrs Temitope Obasanjo, sentenced the convicts on all the three -count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage and stealing.

Obasanjo held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond the reasonable doubt.

She however gave Idowu and Abayomi options to pay fine of N50,000 each.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Idowu Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with some other at large on March 1 at 7 p.m. at Iteko area of Abeokuta.

Ogunleye said the defendants maliciously damaged a 500KVA transformer valued at N5.2 million, property of Ibadan Electricity Distribution company.

She said the defendants destroyed the community transformer and stole six metre of 500mm incomer cable and some transformer accessories valued N535,000.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516, 451 and 390 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun, 2006.