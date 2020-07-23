



The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. A. Oshoniyi, who did not take the plea of Ojo, ordered that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for advice.

Oshoniyi adjourned the case until Aug. 10 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at 33, Unity St., Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of rape and sexual assault.





Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 31 at his residence.

Akeem said that the defendant raped a 24-year-old woman when she went to visit her lover.

“Her lover who was not at home at that time asked her to stay at his friend’s house until he returns.

“The suspect shut the door at her and raped her,” Raji said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 260(1) and 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.