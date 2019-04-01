<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 20-year-old electrician, Promise Godday, who allegedly attacked a woman at a bus stop and stole her mobile phone valued at N73,000 and a cash sum of N1,000, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Godday who resides in Osapa area of Ajah, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, the defendant committed the offence with others still at large on Jan. 28 at Owode Bus stop in Lekki, Lagos.

Samuel said the defendant with others attacked the complainant, Miss Chinyere Igboh, snatched her phone and robbed her of N1, 000 at the bus stop.

“The defendant was apprehended by some passersby while the others escaped,’’ he said.

The alleged offences contravened Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.I. Abina admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case until April 15, for a mention.