



The Nigeria Police yesterday said it has arrested one Hon. Israel Sunny Goli, the alleged mastermind of attack on a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Kola Okunola in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State during last weekend’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The arrest, which took place in Abuja through a series of covert operations, was made known in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Frank Mba.

The statement reads in full: “The Police have arrested Hon. Israel Sunny Goli, the mastermind and ringleader of the irresponsible, unprovoked and unwarranted attack on a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Kola Okunola in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State, on Sunday, 24th February, 2019. Two other persons arrested in connection with the incident are (i) Tamarapreye Victor, ‘m’ 34yrs and Azi Newton ‘m’ 34yrs.

“Hon. Israel Sunny Goli, a candidate of one of the major political parties in the House of Representatives Elections in Brass Constituency, Bayelsa State, was arrested in his hideout somewhere in Abuja this morning, 1st March, 2019 in a well-coordinated covert operation.

“His arrest is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni for the immediate arrest, comprehensive investigation and diligent prosecution of all persons involved in the Sunday, 24th February, 2019 attack on the DCP in Twon, Brass, Bayelsa State.

“It would be recalled that while leading the team providing protection for INEC officials, voters and materials, DCP Kola Okunola was brutally attacked and molested by thugs led by Hon. Sunny Adi.

“Meanwhile, effort is ongoing by the Police to apprehend other members of the gang involved in the unwholesome attack on the officer.

“As we go into the Governorship/House of Assembly Elections slated for Saturday, 9th March, 2019, the IGP reiterates his earlier warning that the Nigeria Police Force under his watch will not condone any act of assault against any member of the Public, including the personnel of the Force legitimately assigned to protect the sanctity of the ballot.”