



Police Force Headquarters have deployed seven Commissioners of Police (CP) to Benue State for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to hold tomorrow (Saturday)

Omololu Bishi, the state police commissioner confirmed this to newsmen. It would be recalled that the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 4, Makurdi, Chris Ejike, had during the stakeholders meeting held at the Police Officers’ mess disclosed that more security personnel would be posted to flashpoints in the state.

He, however, did not disclose the number of CPs or men of the command that would be posted across the state.

It was gathered that the CP, Benue State command, Omololu Bishi, might have been redeployed out of the state for the period of the elections.

Police sources told newsmen that though Bishi still remained the Benue CP, he might have been redeployed to Abuja for election duty.

Efforts to get Bishi to confirm his redeployment proved abortive. He, however, confirmed that seven CPs were in the state for election duty.

It would be recalled that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had called for the deployment of Bishi when it declared that the state police commissioner might have been getting too familiar with Governor Samuel Ortom.

Also recall that Ortom had earlier raised the alarm of plans to militarise the governorship election in the state.

He also expressed fears of the impending arrest of some top notches of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue.