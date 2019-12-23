<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Government and organised labour unions will today begin negotiation on the consequential adjustment of salaries arising from the new minimum wage.

This is consequent upon the directives by organised labour to all state governors to conclude negotiation on the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage and the consequential adjustment on or before December 31.

A letter from the Office of the Establishment and Service Matters dated December 20 and signed by I. A Egbeyemi for the Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, stated that the inaugural negotiation meeting would hold today to discuss amount payable to workers of the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Labour Matters, Chief Oluyemi Esan, who confirmed the development at the weekend, said: “We are hoping to hold our inaugural meeting on Monday.”

Esan, however, said rounding off the negotiations between government and labour in the state on or before the December 31 date prescribed by the national body of labour would depend largely on the mindset of labour.

“There must be mutual understanding between labour and government,” he said.