<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Security men, comprising military JTF and local hunters, on Friday arrested two suspected herdsmen in connection with recent attacks and killing of two people at Iyemero in Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen, suspected to be herders, last week invaded farmsteads at Iyemero Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of the state, killing two persons and destroying property.

NAN learnt that gunmen had attacked a farmstead called Eda at Iyemero five times in the last one month.

Sequel to the killings, Gov. Kayode Fayemi ordered immediate construction of police station in the town.

Fayemi also approved immediate deployment of military JTF, comprising combined forces of security agencies and local hunters, to patrol the town up to its boundary with Kwara and Kogi states.

Head of local hunters in the town, Mr Jimoh Eisikin, said that the bandits were arrested by his men in the early hours of Friday.

He said that the local hunters working with the security agencies laid ambush for them at Eda and arrested them while on a mission to attack the village again.

“These herders are fond of raping the women and killing our people in the last six months

“During the onslaught leading to their arrest today, two of our village hunters were macheted by the evil doers.

“But for the fact that we were prepared, we got them arrested after chasing them into the bush.

“We brought them to Iyemero and tied them down at the village square with close security monitoring,” he said.