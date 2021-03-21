



The police in Ekiti on Sunday announced that they have arrested three hoodlums linked to the attack on voters and election officials in the Ekiti House of Assembly by-election on Saturday.

Violence erupted in Omuo Ekiti during the Ekiti East constituency 1 polls of Saturday leading to shootings in some polling units and the killing of three persons.

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Babatunde Mobayo, gave an update on the crisis while addressing reporters saying that the policewoman, who was among eight persons shot, had survived and responding to treatment.

Mr Mobayo, who spoke through the command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, said that the policewoman was recuperating where she was taken to after being shot.

“This is to dispel widespread speculations in some quarters that a policewoman lost her life during the bloody poll,” Mr Mobayo said.

According to him, the victim only sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medicare.

“No police officer died during the shooting by thugs. Although it is true one of our officers was shot, but she did not die as speculated.

“The policewoman, who although was in a critical condition yesterday (Saturday) is now responding to treatment. She is getting better,” he said.





On the arrests, Mr Mobayo said that a full manhunt had begun, adding that the three suspected to be the perpetrators of the shootings were now being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

“Yes, three suspected party thugs have been arrested. They were picked up where they were hiding and are now being detained in our headquarters.

“Murder is a capital offence and police won’t watch and allow anyone take laws into his own hands freely.

“Nigeria is a nation being guided by laws.

“Just like we assured our people on Saturday, everyone who had hands in the killings will be brought to book.

“And I am assuring that all those that were arrested will be taken to court as soon as we conclude investigations and gather enough evidence”, the commissioner stated.

The seat became vacant following the death of an All Progressives Congress (APC) Assemblyman representing the constituency in the State House of Assembly, Mr Juwa Adegbuyi, in February.

Owing to the bloody violence that greeted the polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC announced an indefinite suspension of the exercise.

Governor Kayode Fayemi also criticised the bloody violence and directed the police to get and prosecute the perpetrators, irrespective of their party affiliations.