An Ado Ekiti High Court on Tuesday quashed a suit by Iye Ekiti challenging the Supreme Court’s judgment on the relocation of Ilejemeje Local Government headquarters for the lack of merit.

The Iye Ekiti community had approached the High Court, saying the Supreme Court, in its judgment, did not consider the Local Government Administration Law 1999 of Ekiti State which recognised Iye Ekiti as the headquarters of the local government.

The Supreme Court had on December 14, 2018 ruled that Eda Oniyo was the valid headquarters of Ilejemeje Local Government Area and ordered that the headquarters be relocated to Eda Oniyo Ekiti.

Counsel for Iye Ekiti, Mr Taiwo Kupolati, had told the court that by virtue of the Local Government Administration Law 1999 of Ekiti State, Iye Ekiti was the lawful headquarters of the local government and appealed to the court to stop the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict.

But Counsel for Eda Oniyo, Dr Kayode Adetifa, said, “The law they are referring to came to effect in November 1999 by which time Eda Oniyo community was already in court on the issue of relocation since August 1999. Are you now saying that a law that came into effect in November 1999 will now have a kind of retroactive application on a case that had been instituted since August?”

In his judgment, Justice Abiodun Adesodun struck out the application by Iye Ekiti community to stop the relocation of Ilejemeje Local Government headquarters from the town to Eda Oniyo in line with Supreme Court judgment.

Justice Adesodun said Iye Ekiti community had approached a wrong court to seek redress over a judgment by the Supreme Court, saying, “Any dissatisfaction or fresh information ought to have been directed to Supreme Court.”

The judge held that the Iye Ekiti’s claims that it was not part of Supreme Court judgment and as well on the local government law did not hold water, saying, “The community ought to have gone back to Supreme Court instead of coming through a back door.”

Adesodun awarded the sum of N250,000 cost in favour of Eda Oniyo.