Ekiti court remands man for raping own daughter

An Ekiti State Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has ordered one Musa Nurudeen to be remanded in the Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for allegedly defiling his own daughter.

The 37- year-old man was alleged to have raped his 11-year-old daughter.

Handing down the verdict on Wednesday, Magistrate O.F. Bamidele, granted the order as requested by the prosecutor from Ekiti State Ministry of Justice, E.S. Atane.

The Jurist said he agreed with the submission of the prosecutor that the accused person should be detained pending legal advice from office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“I agree with the submission of the Prosecutor that the accused person be put in the custody of the correctional centre pending the time the required legal advice will be issued by the DPP.

“I hereby grant this request as legally demanded by the Prosecutor”, he ruled.

According to the charge sheet, Musa was slammed with the offence reasonably suspected to be rape on his 11- year-old biological daughter, who is a JSS 1 student.

He was said to have committed the offence at their residence located in Ado Ekiti Magisterial district, on 19th of May, 2021.

The offence was contrary to Section 357 of the Criminal Code Cap. C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The matter was adjourned to August 11, for mentioning.