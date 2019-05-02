<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 21-year-old marriage between Kolawole Mathew and his wife, Ajoke over threat to life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the marriage was dissolved on grounds of frequent fighting, lack of care, regular cursing and threat to life.

NAN recalls that the parties had earlier given their evidences on March 19 and the judgment was reserved for May 2, 2019.

Mathew, 59, a resident of No. 14, Ifelere Omisajana in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that when his wife started moving with different women’s clubs, things suddenly changed.

He said that any little misunderstanding his wife would not give him food and she would separate her room.

According to him, if I give her money to prepare food, she will put the money inside the plate and put it on the table for him.

“This habit has become tradition for her not to prepare food, at times for months I will not see food to eat.

“I once told one of my neighbours, who happens to be my friend about my wife attitude but she never change.

“I went to my friend’s house twice to eat and I felt ashamed.

“There was a time my wife threatened that it would not take her up to one week to kill me. My wife`s parents intervened yet she would not change.

“There was also a time I felt sick and my girlfriend came to greet me, after she left, my wife and our son insulted me.

“For some years now, my wife has not been greeting him,’’ Mathew explained.

He, therefore, urged the court to separate their union so that he could have peace of mind.

However, the respondent, Ajoke, 52, a resident of No. 14, Ifelere, Omisajana in Ado-Ekiti, denied the allegation of not given her husband food.

She admitted that she was a member of women’s clubs before she met her husband.

Ajoke admitted also that when her husband`s girlfriend came to visit him, she refused to greet her and also fought her.

“There was a time, my husband`s girlfriend told me that my husband said if I do not leave his house, he will kill me.

“There was also a time myself and my husband had an argument and I reported him to his sister, but the sister insulted me.

“Each time I greeted my husband, he would not answer me, but always fond of cursing me.

The respondent, however, supported the separation of the union.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably.

Akomolede, consequently, dissolved the marriage.

According to her, the child of both parties is an adult; he shall decide where to remain.

She ordered that the respondent shall ensure that Abayomi, their 19-year-old son, also their only child, return to his father to apologise for his unruly behavior.