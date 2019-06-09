<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eighteen people on Saturday died in a fatal road crash in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The victims were said to have been burnt beyond recognition in the crash that occurred along Akure-Owo Highway.

Sources said the accident was as a result of a head-on collision between a bus and a truck.

The two vehicles were reportedly burnt to ashes, killing all the 18 passengers in the bus.

“The accident occurred around 3.30am immediately after the Airport junction at Oba Ile.

“There was a head-on collision between a lorry with registration number GG 873 XM Lagos and an 18-passenger Hummer bus with registration number YLA 25 XU Adamawa.

“The 18 people in the bus were burnt to death. No survivor among them. The lorry driver and his motor boy ran away.

“The accident occurred when the lorry was dodging a pothole. It swerved and collided with the bus.

The bus was going to Abuja while the lorry was coming from Owo,” an eyewitness said.

Femi Joseph, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident.

Joseph said the accident occurred early in the morning at the Oba-Ile axis of the road.

He added that bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary of the state Hospital, Akure.