



Mr Umar Muri, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, has directed commanders and officers of the command to scale up surveillance, patrols and intelligence gathering, to maintain law and order during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Muri ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Head of Departments (HODs) to embark on intensive security coverage of their respective areas of operations.

The Commissioner gave the directives in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

Muri stressed the need for the commanders to embark on aggressive stop and search exercise, patrols and robust intelligence gathering to ensure security of lives and property during the festive season.

He said that the Command had adopted proactive security measures to facilitate a hitch free Sallah celebrations in the state.

The commissioner implored all and sundry to be security conscious, watch out for strangers and hoodlums, to thwart attempts to disrupt the relative peace in the state.





“Similarly, all rules and regulations to prevent and curtail the spread of COVID-19 must be strictly observed as the Command would not relent in its collective efforts to enforce and ensure total compliance.

“Citizens are to take responsibility against the spread of COVID-19 virus, while physical and social distancing must be maintained by the populace at all levels.

“In the event of distress call or dissemination of useful information, citizens are advised to call the Police Control Room numbers, 08075391105, 07039675856,” he said.

The Commissioner warned criminals or groups who were bent on causing mayhem to stay clear from the State.

The commissioner urge the people to provide useful information to the police on suspicious persons, movements and activities in their communities.

“The Police Command in Kaduna State is wishing the good people of the state, particularly the Muslim faithful, happy Eid-el-Kabir Celebration (Barka da Sallah),” Muri said.