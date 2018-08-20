The Lagos State Police Command has deployed an “additional 1,000” police officers across the state for the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Chike Oti, the police spokesperson, said the move was to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration through effective coverage of the prayer grounds, holiday spots, and the neighbourhoods.

“In addition, specialised units like the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the Canine section (Police dogs), the Air support unit, Marine police and the Mounted troops (Horsemen), have been activated and sufficiently mobilised to guarantee security during the holidays,” said Mr Oti, quoting the state police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal.

“The CP assures Lagosians that the command is committed to their security before, during and after the holiday.

“He wishes Muslim faithfuls happy Eid El Kabir celebration and admonishes the city dwellers to be security conscious and enjoy moderately during the holiday.”

The federal government had declared August 21 and 22 as public holidays to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.