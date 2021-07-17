Eid-el Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,857, men, officers in Ondo

In a bid to provide adequate security for the people of the state during the Eid-el Kabir celebration, the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it deployed 1,857 officers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commandant of the corps, Mr Hameed Abodurin, in Akure, the state capital on Saturday.

The statement partly read, “The need to annex all resources both human and materials for security beef-up before, during and after the festive period cannot be undermined, recent challenges, however, should not make the public panic but ginger them to collaborate with all security agencies by providing credible information that would assist to nip in the bud all forms of criminalities in the state.”

According to him, the officers and men of the corps deployed were drawn from the command’s Antivandal Squad, Counter Terrorist Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Department, Agro Rangers Squad, Antihuman Trafficking Illegal Migration and Gender Unit amongst others.

The NSCDC boss noted that officers and men had been deployed to eid prayer centres, mosques, recreational centres, motor parks, churches and other public areas.

He reiterated that the command would relentlessly continue to pursue the corps mandate by safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management by conducting search and rescuing victims in the face of emergencies.