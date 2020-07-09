



The trial of the former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on $25,000 extortion charges, was stalled at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

This was due to the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to retrieve the $25,000 exhibit from the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria ahead of Thursday’s proceedings.

EFCC had on January 27, 2020 arraigned the former senator for fraud involving alleged extortion of $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, who runs A.S.D Motors.

The commission alleged that Sani fraudulently represented the money as bribe for “the Chief Justice of Nigeria” and the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Dauda had earlier testified on Tuesday telling the court how he gave out the money to Sani in two tranches of $15,000 and $10,000 in November 2019.





He told the court that Sani later returned the $25,000 to him after he reported the case to EFCC.

He had said the EFCC then collected the money from him as an exhibit.

The prosecution was scheduled to call its ninth witnesses through whom it planned to tender the money as an exhibit on Thursday.

But the EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Mr. Abba Mohammed, informed the judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, that the commission had yet to retrieve the money from the CBN.

“The commission no longer keeps monetary exhibit. The monetary exhibit, in this case, has been transferred to the CBN which is the standard practice,” Mohammed said.

Defence lawyer, Mr Abdul Ibrahim (SAN), did not oppose the request for adjournment.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the case till October 19 to 21.