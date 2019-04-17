<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Transportation and Construction Services Ltd by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) was not based on fraud, says an official of the company, Mr Cletus Onoja.

Onoja said in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that Mr Babagana Dalori, the Chief Executive Officer of the company was merely taken for investigation by the EFCC following a petition by the company clients.

He said it was not true that Dalori’s arrest and detention was based on fraud or running of phantom schemes.

Onoja explained that what was at stake was that the company could no longer meet its obligations to its clients within the time expected of it for reasons beyond its control.

“As such, some investors who were not satisfied with our explanation and efforts currently put at recovering the loss, petitioned the EFCC even though the matter was civil and not criminal.

“As an obedient citizen of the country, the MD/CEO turned in and gave himself to the Commission’s interrogations,’’ he added.

He said that some of the company clients were disgruntled by the inability of the company to settle their payment as a result of several factors, adding that the company lawyers are currently handling the matter with the EFCC.