The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured the conviction of one Francis Igo.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, EFCC said Mr. Igo was convicted by Hon. Justice J. K. Daggard of Federal High Court sitting in Kano on five-count charges of conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

Trouble started for the convict following a petition received by the Kano Zonal Office of the Commission from one Dr Aliero Shehu Usman claiming that the convict contacted him as a contractor and deceived him into paying the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naira only (N300,000) as registration fee for the contract.

However, further investigation revealed that the convict had also obtained from two other unsuspecting individuals the total sum of Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only (N550, 000) under the same guise.





Upon his arraignment, on 18th February 2016 the convict pleaded not guilty to the five counts charge against him which prompted full trial.

During the course of trial, the prosecution counsel Salihu Sani presented four witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against the convict.

On conclusion of the matter, Justice Daggard found the defendant guilty as charged and convicted him on count one, two, three and four.

The defendant was discharged and acquitted on count five which was not proved by the prosecution.

In view of this, prosecution counsel Salihu Sani prayed the court to sentence the convict accordingly.

Justice Daggard sentenced the Convict to seven years imprisonment on each of count one, two, three and four.

The sentences are to run concurrently. The court further ordered that the convict pay restitution of the Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N850,000.00) in favour of the complainants.