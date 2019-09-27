<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office has identified four properties for investigation as alleged proceeds of crime from two suspected fraudsters, Godspower Eleadi and Ohwerhi Ahmed, who are ‘pickers’ as they specialise in receiving money on behalf of internet fraudsters.

The properties are a hotel, two completed houses and a building under construction. The Commission also recovered four exotic cars from Eleadi and his accomplice, Ahmed who is currently on the run.

Eleadi was arrested in his hideout in Sapele by operatives of the Commission.

Eleadi’s modus operandi is to send his account details to would be victims of internet fraudsters to transfer their funds. Sometimes, he also solicit for buyers of foreign currency whose account he forwarded to would be victims of internet fraudsters.

Once the victim transfers the money to them, he received the naira equivalent from them, take his percentage and forwarded the balance to the internet fraudsters.

According to the EFCC, the suspect who has made useful statement, would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.