The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters at two different locations within the Abuja metropolis.

The suspects are: Daniel Archibong, David Ikechukwu, Alex James, Williams Vincent, Sanni Lucas, Ichado Victor O, Ubah Henry, Anifowoshe Femi and Akinseye Dipo.





They were rounded off in the early hours of Friday.

.

The suspects who are between the ages of 21 and 25, include some graduates, students of Oduduwa University, Osun State, and National Youth Service Corps member.