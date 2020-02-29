The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters at two different locations within the Abuja metropolis.
The suspects are: Daniel Archibong, David Ikechukwu, Alex James, Williams Vincent, Sanni Lucas, Ichado Victor O, Ubah Henry, Anifowoshe Femi and Akinseye Dipo.
They were rounded off in the early hours of Friday.
The suspects who are between the ages of 21 and 25, include some graduates, students of Oduduwa University, Osun State, and National Youth Service Corps member.
