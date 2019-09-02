<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has recovered over N798. 5 million from various suspects on alleged related financial offences between January and August in the State.

Also, over 51 various cases are currently ongoing in courts in the State, which are at different stages of completion.

The zonal Head of the Commission in Kano, ACP Akaninyene Ezima, who spoke to reporters on Monday, in their Head Office in Kano, while giving an update on the activities of the Commission in the zone, said over 280 suspects have so far been arrested this year for various financial related offences.

Ezima, added that the Commission recovered over $690, 400 (N248, 544, 000) from three intending passengers by the Commissions’ operatives, attached to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in their attempt to launder the hard currency abroad.

According to him, : ”So far, we have 51 various cases currently ongoing in the courts, which are at different stages of completion but right now, we have legal vacation and once the vacation is over, we will resume.

”On money laundering, we have been able to recover N550 million from January to August this year .

”Over 280 suspects have been arrested for committing various offences this year, as several of them are in court and in different stages of investigations.

”Also, $690,400 was recovered from three passengers by operatives of the EFCC at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, who were in the process of travelling out of the country.”

”However, there are certain areas of concern and worry to us, not only as a Commission but also as a Zone, and that is the issue of Cyber crime. We are all aware of the challenges of cyber crime has posed to the Commission, as well as the bad name and attitude of a misconduct of a few individuals that they have created for us as a country.

”So, we in the Kano Zonal office will not rest on our oars, as the Chairman had directed that we should go all out and ensure that we stamp out this menace.

With this disturbing development, the Kano zone, have developed a lot of intelligence, in order to ensure that we combat this menace head on.

”This of course, goes to show that we are sending a message of warning, of course, the world is a global village. So, the law enforcement agents have no borders, with a lot of collaborations, between the Commission and other law enforcement agents, and as a result of such collaborations, a lot of arrest have been made.

”We here in the Kano office are also going to make sure that we do not rest on our oars and deliver this mandate to ensure that we stamp out the scourge of cyber crime in the Zone.

”Also, another disturbing crime is the Black money crime, known as (Wash Wash), which concentrates on the stealing of personal banking information. We therefore call on members of the public to be very wary, so as not to fall victims to such scams.

”We also advice members of the public to avoid giving information of their bank account details because a lot of them receive unsolicited calls, E-mails, asking of banking information, as no banks in the country will call its customers, asking them of their bank information.

”Most of these crimes are often perpetrated in the weekends. So, if such persons fall victim, they may not be able to get in contact, with the bank.

Commenting on the prevalence of ponzi scheme, he said Nigerians have been falling victim of their dubious activities.

He advised members of the public, not to allow themselves to be duped or swindled by these scammers, who use various names, like Galaxy, Arewa and all sorts of names to lure their victims in the quest to get rich quick syndrome, which sometimes lead to the ruining and breaking up of so many families and homes.

On the part of the Commission, we have developed active intelligence to curb the menace of ponzi schemes, as all of them do not have office addresses, adding that some arrests have been made, while some cases are in court and we are still filing in more on these ponxi scheme operators.

Ezima, called on Bureau De Change operators not to allow money launderers to use them to perpetrate money laundering, urging them, to abide by the relevant guidelines through proper documentation of their customers.

The Kano zone is also determined to stamp out corruption and has intensified its drive by seeking the cooperation of the public to furnish them with relevant information, assuring that EFCC will not expose the source.