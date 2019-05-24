<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President General of Enugu-Ngwo Town Union, Mr. John Enwu, has been quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged misappropriation of over N200m belonging to the community.

Enwu and three executive members of the town union who were drilled for hours on Thursday were however granted bail with surety of other prominent indigenes of the community.

EFCC spokesman in Enugu, Chris Oluka confirmed questioning of the community leaders by the agency.

The EFCC invitation had caused ripples in the community that resulted to forceful closure of shops at the community’s Eke-Ani market and almost caused fracas among the divided members of the community.

A group of the community members who petitioned the EFCC accused Enwu of running the town union with his family members alone and on the process misappropriated over N200m.

In the petition to EFCC, the community through its counsel, Maxwell Orah alleged that “In 2017, funds and monies were raised to fund the water project, but rather than use the funds to execute the projects, Mr. John Enwu diverted the funds to his own personal accounts, not minding that the community has their statutorily recognised bank accounts and details known Mr. John Enwu and his cohorts.

“He and his brother, Harrison Enwu, opened up an account and made themselves the sole signitories to the account.

“The most grievous of these acts, is that Mr. John Enwu has resorted to extortion of money from purchasers of lands at Ngwo who are aliens.”