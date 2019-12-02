The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission this morning produced a naval chief, Captain Dada Labinjo, who had been in detention without trial for one year and three months.
Labinjo has been in the custody of the Nigerian Navy since September, 2018.
The arraignment of the senior Naval officer on a two count charge is going on before justice Muslim Hassan in the Federal high court, Ikoyi Lagos.
