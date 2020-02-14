<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday held an anti-corruption rally in Lagos to boost awareness of the fight against corruption.

Newsmen report that the rally began at the EFCC office, Awolowo Road Ikoyi and moved to Obalende through Tafawa Balewa Square and back to EFCC office.

Mr Olu Olukoyede, the Commission’s Secretary, who led the rally, said the essence was to deepen the awareness level of Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusade.

He commended the NYSC for its support toward the success of the rally.

According to him, our whole target is to enlighten the public about the fight against corruption.

Olukoyede said that every Nigerian was affected by corruption and the activities of corrupt people in one way or the other.

“This is the reason we need to fight together. We cannot win the war standing alone and one way to fight, is to create awareness of the dangers corruption can bring to the society.





“We have to make people know that corruption is not an enterprise, it is not also an industry. It is simply a crime punishable by our established laws,” he said.

Olukoyede further said it was crucial for the youths to get fully involved in the anti-corruption crusade as Nigeria’s future leaders.

Also speaking, Mr Sunday Aroni, Lagos State Coordinator, NYSC, said that the rally symbolised a good milestone between the EFCC and NYSC, especially in the fight against corruption.

“The youths are a larger part of the society. With this development, they are made to know that corruption does not have a stand in Nigeria.

“Corruption is attitudinal; it takes the will and the courage of a society to come together and fight as one. Let us fight from a common front,” he said.

Adegoke Olayinka, President, EFCC/NYSC Community Development Service Group, said that the exercise had exposed the youth to roles they could play in the anti-corruption crusade.

“As youths, we must join to fight and stamp out corruption. Doing so will help to secure our future,” he said.