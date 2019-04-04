<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has arrested five suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Spokesman of the commission, Tony Orilade, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said the suspects were Uchendu Denis, Osinachi David, Chikezie Bright, Francis Martins and Okafor Emmanuel.

Orilade said the suspects were arrested by EFCC operatives of Uyo Zonal Office at Nsini Odeyop Street, Shelter Afrik Estate, Uyo, following intelligence report.

He said: “At the time of arrest, it was discovered that the suspects, who were lodging in a three-bedroom flat, used one of the rooms for cyber-crime activities.

“Items recovered from them include 123 sim cards, which had a Turkish sim card; six Laptops and 13 expensive mobile phones.

“Other recovered items were books and diaries containing phone numbers and over 300 email addresses, amongst others.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”