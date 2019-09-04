<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied issuing any apology to an Ilorin-based lawyer, Sulyman Abaya, who is being investigated for alleged N20 million property fraud.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in Ilorin.

Uwajaren said Abaya remained a suspect in the commission’s watch list until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Abaya was arrested along with two other lawyers, Salman Rafiu and Saka Hammed, for alleged illegal acquisition and sale of a property belonging to Mr. Adetunji Adedoyin, valued at about N20 million.

Adedoyin had petitioned the EFCC through his lawyer.

In his petition, he alleged that the suspects fraudulently obtained a court judgment with which they claimed and sold his property without his knowledge and consent.

“In getting the judgment, the suspects ensured that their victim, the petitioner, did not get summons.

“Instead, they went ahead and provided defence lawyers for him, with whom he never had any discussion.”

According to the petitioner, “I was informed that I was served summons all through the court proceedings, whereas it was R.A. Salman, who put up his colleagues: Abaya Sulyman and Saka Hammed to stand for me.

“These lawyers forged my signature on some documents, purporting my consent in court to the sale of my hostel.”

Adedoyin further stated: “The truth of the matter is that I never set my eyes on these people (lawyers) prior to or during the court proceedings, neither did I participate directly or indirectly in the proceedings.

“I also was not aware of the proceedings from the beginning to the end.”

Abaya was arrested on Aug. 28, 2019 and released on bail after volunteering statement to the commission.

In a twist, Abaya on September 2, addressed a news conference in Ilorin, claiming he was innocent of the allegations against him.

He said operatives of the commission, having realised their mistakes, apologised to him.

Abaya had said he was also profiled at gun-point by operatives of the commission.

But Uwujaren said all actions purportedly taken by Abaya were packaged to elicit public sympathy and portray the commission as inefficient, reckless and draconian.

He said there was no reason for anyone to apologise to Abaya, who remained a suspect under investigation.