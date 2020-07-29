



The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, arraigned a suspected fraudster, Ikujemisi Modupe Naomi, before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos on two-count charges of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N2, 790,000.00( Two Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira only).

The sum is the value of 18,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), she fraudulently obtained from her victim, Miss Faith Meribe.





One of the charge read, “That you, Ikujemisi Modupe Naomi, sometime in 2017 in Lagos, within the Ikeja judicial division, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced Miss Faith Meribe of Merit Integrated Service to confer a benefit of 18,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) valued at N2,790. 000. 00 (Two Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) on you by permitting the 18,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil to be delivered to you on the understanding that the Automotive Gas Oil would be paid for, which pretext you knew to be false and committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b)(2) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006.”

She pleaded not guilty to the charges upon which prosecution counsel, Chikezie Edozie, prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NSC.

The defence counsel, however, informed the court of her client’s pending bail application and sought a short adjournment date.

Justice Solebo ordered for her remand in the custody of the EFCC and adjourned the matter to August 4,2020 for hearing of bail application.