The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday, December 13, 2019, arraigned one Jean Codo and his company, Transport and Port Management Systems Limited, TPMS, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a seven-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of Twenty-Nine Million Euros (€29m).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Jean Codo and TPMS Transport and Port Management Systems Ltd, sometime in 2010 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to commit felony, to wit; stealing of about €29,000,000.00 (Twenty-Nine Million Euros), property of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, asked for a trial date and also urged the court to remand the defendant in The Correctional Centre, pending the hearing of the bail applications.

Justice Dada adjourned the matter to December 18, 2019 for hearing of the bail application and January 3 and 13, 2020 for the commencement of trial.

Justice Dada also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Centre.