Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke, stole $2.5billion from the Nigeria’s treasury, Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said.

Magu said the agency has asked the United Kingdom to extradite her to face trial at home.

Magu spoke in Kaduna on Monday ahead of the graduation today of 281 Cadets of the agency’s Detective Inspectorate Course Five Cadre.

They will be passing out from the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, Kaduna.

“The ceremony is the peak of months of intensive and extensive military training and grooming of the cadets, in preparation of a challenging and exciting career as operatives of the EFCC,” he said.





He said President Muhammadu Buhari will be the Reviewing Officer at the Parade, which is scheduled to begin by 8am at the NDA, Afaka, Kaduna, along with other dignitaries that will grace the occasion with their esteemed presence.

The anti-graft czar, stressed the import of its collaboration with the NDA stating that “military training all over the world is known for discipline, perseverance, strength, courage and tenacity”.

“All these are needed in every EFCC operative as physical and psychological grooming imperative in the fight against corruption,” he said.

He further noted that the training was also to build courage for whatever challenge or obstacle that may come in discharging their duties.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate his determination to upgrade the EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja into a law enforcement degree awarding Institute in order to be a reference point for universities across Africa.