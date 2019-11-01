<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The embattled Sixteen Local Government Chairmen of Kwara State are presently being interrogated by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged misappropriation of part of N4 billion Naira Loan and ten percent of state internally generated revenue.

The Local Government Chairmen include, Risikat Opakunle, Saidu Yaru Musa, Umar Belle, Ayeni Dallas, Fatai Adeniyi Garba, Lah Abdulmumeen, Raliat Funmi Salau, Aminat Omodara, Muyiwa Oladipo.

Others are, Oladipo Omole, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, Saka Eleyele, Lateef Gbadamosi, Oni Adebayo Joseph, Omokanye Joshua Olatunji and Jibril Salihu.

It was gathered that the Council Chiefs after securing the controversial loans held a meeting and decided that one hundred million naira be shared among themselves.

The Suspects had on the 7th of February 2018 wrote a N4billion naira loan request to the Ilorin Sterling Bank Manager in order to pay the Salary Arrears to the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Teachers, Local Government Staff and the Local Government Pensioners while the provisions for one hundred million for Council Chairmen was not appropriated in the loan request.

The embattled politician were also accused of diverting monthly ten percent of the internally generated revenue for their personal use which was paid directly into their personal accounts against the Financial Regulations.

All the suspects while undergoing interrogation by the operatives of the commission admitted that one hundred million naira was shared from the loan and also received ten percent of the internally generated revenue.

They are pleading with the EFCC to give them time to pay back what they benefited from government’s money.

As at the time of filing this report, they are still in the Custody of the EFCC and be charged to Court.