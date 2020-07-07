



Justice Efe Ikponwonba of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, yesterday, dismissed the charges brought against former Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State branch, Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro, and two other executive members by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

It could be recalled that EFCC had arraigned in January 2018, Dr. Ighodaro and four others namely Dr. Anthony Owolabi, Dr. Quincy Atoghengbe, Dr. Raymond Ogieva, and Dr. Oseremen Gabriel Ogbebor, for alleged to have conspired to commit felony, punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code CAP 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria as applicable to Edo State.





The court had earlier ruled in May 2018 whereby Dr Quincy Atohengbe and Dr Raymond Ogieva were discharged.

However, at the hearing of the case which held at the Court one, Aiguobasimi, GRA, Benin City, Counsels to Defendants, Imadugbelo Ighodalo (SAN) and K. O. Obamogie prayed the court to dismiss the charges and acquit the defendants, Counsel to EFCC, S.I. Ibekute vehemently opposed these applications.

After listening to all the arguments and counter arguments, Justice Ikponwonba made in her ruling dismissed all the charges, and acquitted Dr. Ighodaro and others involved in the case.