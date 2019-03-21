



The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Ibrahim Magu, has advocated stiffer penalties against perpetrators illegal oil bunkering and theft in the South-South.

EFCC spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade, in statement on Wednesday, quoted Magu to have stated this when he visited the Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship Pathfinder (NNS Pathfinder) Cmdr. S. Bura in Port Harcourt.

Orilade said in the statement that Magu was represented by Port Harcourt’s Zonal Head of the commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa.

According to Magu, the South-South remains the cash cow of Nigeria and tackling oil theft is not only a matter of law enforcement, but a patriotic duty.

“Seventy to 80 per cent of our national revenue comes from the oil sector.

“It is important that the menace of crude oil theft and illegal dealing in petroleum products is tackled frontally.

“We need more of your cooperation to achieve this,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier during the visit, Bura stressed that the Navy was always ready to offer its best services in the interest of the nation.

“We are stakeholders. Nigeria belongs to all of us and as a Service, we have zero tolerance for illegality.

“We do not compromise. I am personally allergic to indiscipline; and so you can be sure that we will always do what we should to tackle oil theft.’’