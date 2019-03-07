



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Thursday arraigned an Ecobank employee, Anieka Udoh, for alleged fraud.

The commission said he fraudulently converted $60,000 and N9.2million belonging to a customer, Major-General Umaru Mohammed.

The bank is named as a defendant in the charge before Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The judge ordered Udoh’s remand in prison after he pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge.

EFCC said the defendants allegedly committed the offence in 2016.

The commission said they failed to exercise due diligence in relation to the conduct of financial transactions with General Umaru’s Ecobank MasterCard.

EFCC said on or about January 28, 2016, a transaction occurred “in the name of Mohammed Umaru without the knowledge and authority of the customer, Mohammed Umaru”.

The anti-graft agency said the complainant lost $60,000 and N9.5million from the unauthorised transaction.

EFCC accused the defendants of fraudulently converting the money.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 7(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, said the prosecution.

Justice Saidu adjourned until March 12 for hearing of Udoh’s bail application.