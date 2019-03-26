<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office have arrested six `Yahoo’ boys and recovered five different models of exotic cars, laptops.

The Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Mr Tony Orilade, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said other items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones and several documents containing false pretenses from the suspects.

According to Orilade, the suspects are Tella Ibrahim, Awoniyi Abiodun, Oladele Wasiu, Olabiti Ajibola, Akeredolu Temidayo and Oyaremi Olabode.

“The raid on apartments within the Kolapo Ishola Estate in Akobo area of Ibadan led to the arrest of the six young men between the ages of 24 and 30.

“Series of intelligence gathered on them suggested that they are deeply involved in all manners of fraudulent activities, including love scam, through which they illegally obtain money from unsuspecting victims.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed,’’ he said.