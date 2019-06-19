<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office on Tuesday, arrested three suspected internet fraudsters.

The commission also on Tuesday arrested two others found in possession of double-barrel gun.

It was gathered that the suspects were picked up at Ologuneru and Olodo areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

They were nabbed after days of surveillance mounted on them to test the veracity of allegations of fraudulent activities and flamboyant life without tangible source of income leveled against them in series of petitions authored by their neighbours.

The suspects are Ajaguna Quadri Biola (27), Nafiu Moshood (23) and Anuoluwapo James Olasupo (22).

The duo, who were nabbed in possession of the gun were: 33-year-old Soladoye Hammed Olayinka and Adeleye Ibrahim Adesola, who is 24 years of age.

At the time of his arrest, Ajaguna, who claimed to be an undergraduate of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, was in possession of one 2008 Toyota Camry car, two laptops, one iPhone X, two internet modems and one smartwatch.

Mosheed said he was a student of Alayande College of Education, Oyo State. Items recovered from him were one iPhone 8 plus, one Tecno phone and one laptop.

In his own statement, Olasupo claimed to be a phone engineer. Two laptops, one phone and one mobile WiFi were recovered from him.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The duo of Olayinka and Adesola were arrested in possession of a Marochi double barrel gun with serial number 149242.

Olayinka claimed to be a graduate of Animal Production and Health, while Adesola said he is an undergraduate of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management in the Osun State University.

It was gathered that their arrests was in line with the Presidential executive order on withdrawal of licensed firearms and shotguns from private individuals, which took effect from June 1, 2019.

EFCC’s preliminary investigation has revealed that the license allegedly obtained for the guns was inconsistent.

It was learnt that the suspects will, therefore, be transferred to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.