<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested four suspected fraudsters for an alleged involvement in internet crimes.

The suspects are: Salako Segun, Bryan Emeka, Jason Odunola and Daniel Ezo.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Bakare Estate, Lekki and Osapa London, Lekki areas of Lagos State.

Their arrest followed intelligence report received by the Commission.

Items recovered from the suspects include two Lexus Rx350 Sport Utility Vehicles, one Mercedes Benz Saloon and six laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.