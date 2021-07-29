EFCC arrests Oyo chief for ‘land scam’

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested and arraigned Chief Olagoke Samson Amoo-Onidundu for a land scam.

The 82-year-old who claims to be the Baale of Onidundu area of Akinyele, Oyo State, was arrested on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

He was arraigned before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, for allegedly obtaining the sum of two million Naira from one Oluwagbemi Ashaolu under false pretence.

According to the statement by EFCC, “The Octogenarian was docked on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence, contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

“The complainant alleged that he bought four acres of land from the defendant for N4,400,000 but he was later denied access to the land by some people who claimed to be the actual owners of the land.

“One of the counts read, ‘That you, Chief Olagoke Samson Amoo-Onidundu on or about the 19th August 2020, at Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial Division of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N2 million from one Oluwagbemi Ashaolu by falsely telling him that the sum was part payment for the purchase of four acres of land you have secured for him, which you are in a position to deliver to him; which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a)of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

The traditional leader, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In view of his plea, Ben Ubi, prosecution counsel, asked for a date for the commencement of trial.

He also prayed the court remand the defendant at the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

The court adjourned the case till August 9, 2021, while the defendant was remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abolongo.