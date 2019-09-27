<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Operatives of the Cybercrime and Advance Fee Fraud sections of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested seven ”Yahoo Yahoo boys” in two separate raids.

Six of the suspected fraudsters were picked at 5 Arbe Saibra Dantata Estate Kubwa, Abuja, in an operation triggered by intelligence regarding the activities of the suspects.

The suspects arrested are Aifuwa Aisosa, Desmond Imasuen, Usman Malik, Odiesen Ken, Odiase Emmanuel and Aifuwa Henry.

The exhibits, including a pump action gun found with Mbaeri Anselm Chukwuma at David Estate, Abuja.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said the suspects had been under surveillance for weeks.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, and a Mercedes C350.

In the second raid, the Advanced Fee Fraud section of the Abuja Zonal Office on Thursday, September 26, arrested another cybercrime suspect, Mbaeri Anselm Chukwuma at David Estate, Gwarimpa.

Items recovered from him include a Toyota Rav4, 2 laptops, 2 phones and a Pump Action Rifle with 2 Cartridges.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.