The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday in an FCT High Court in Maitama, re-arraigned a deputy director with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Emenike Umesi, for alleged misappropriation of N54.3 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal office has arrested two brothers and eight others over alleged internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Monday, Oct. 21, at Basin Area of Ilorin, following intelligence reports over their involvement in internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

“The suspects are, Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Temitope Bambo.

“Two of the suspects, Tolu and Tosin Ogundowole are brothers of the same parent.

“The Head of media said that items recovered from the suspects include charms, phones, laptops, fake currency among others.’’

He said that the suspects will soon be charged to court.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories