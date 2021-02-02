



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives have arrested 19 suspects for Internet-related offences.

The commission in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested at a guest house located in the Mpape suburb of Abuja on January 29.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have apprehended nineteen suspects allegedly involved in internet and related criminal activities. They were smoked out of their hideout, a guest house located in the Mpape suburb of Abuja on January 29, 2021.





The arrest followed actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal activities. The suspects are Sheyi Abimbola, Ogunsanmi Mola, Akinyemi Ayomide, Babatunde Owoeye, Ife–Oluwa Gbadebo, Friday Owocho, Olorunwa Emmanuel, Jibrin Sediq, Jonah Maxwell, Ibrahim Mustapha and Shaibu Chris.

Others are Gabriel Ekele, Kolawole Omitogun, Washma Samuel, Yusuf Ayomide Abdulazeez, Moshood Awowole, Farouk Olamilekan, Adebayo Samuel and Lekan Olufowobi.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones and laptop computers containing various incriminating documents.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

2 February, 2021