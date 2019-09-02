<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in collaboration with the United State’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have arrested a suspected female cyber fraudster who had worked with her American counterpart in the so-called “dark web”.

The Zonal Head of the office, Muhtar Bello, who announced this on Monday while briefing reporters in Benin City, said that the suspect was involved in stealing people’s identification information, which she forward to her American collaborator.

“Her collaborator uses it to file for fraudulent ‎tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service. She receives her cut through Bitcoin. About 185 Bitcoins, which by current market value is N656,371,490, has been traced to her,” Bello said.

He further announced that as part of the EFCC’s strategic plans to rid the country of economic and financial crimes, especially internet fraud and crimes, the Benin Zonal Office from January to date have raided the hideouts of internet fraudsters in its area of jurisdiction comprising Edo, Delta and Ondo states, arresting 113 suspects.

Bello further disclosed that the Benin Zonal Office independently arrested a cyber criminal and two siblings who are involved in Business Email Compromise (BEC).

He said the suspect’s modus operandi was searching for victims’ email addresses, particularly official business email addresses, through a phishing link in order to defraud unsuspecting victims. Bello said that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

The Commission, he also disclosed, has secured 53 convictions in the period under review, with the prosecution of many other cases ongoing in court.

‎Over 38 cars and SUVs were among items recovered from suspected fraudsters displayed before reporters.