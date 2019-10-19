<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has arrested at least nine suspected cyber criminals in Enugu.

The suspects were on Friday arrested at Mexmemphis Properties and Apartments, Maryland District of the State.

According to a statement by spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects are: Precious Ibegbulem, Michael Odishi, Ebuka Kenneth, Akabuke Beluolisa, Chibueze Ezeagwu, Nnamdi Maduekwe, Kingsley Orazulike, Linda Chidera and one Uche Nwosu.

It added they were arrested following an intelligence report about their lifestyle and suspected criminal activities.

“On the strength of the information, the EFCC raided the home of the suspects and arrested them.

“Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptop computers, two Toyota Corolla vehicles with the registration number DM 722 YAB and LSR 468 FW, etc.

“The suspects will be charged to court when investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren stated.