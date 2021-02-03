



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have recovered 29 ATM cards bearing different names from two brothers in Markudi, Benue state capital.

A statement by @officialEFCC, the Twitter page of the anti-graft agency revealed that the two brothers identified as Samson and Jacob Adayi were arrested on Wednesday for alleged ATM fraud.

The suspects specialise in stealing ATM cards of innocent citizens and subsequently diverting funds from the victims’ accounts to a POS terminal for withdrawal.





The anti-graft agency further revealed that suspects have numerous accounts that they used in carrying out their criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include; 29 ATM cards of different banks, bearing different names; N51,000.00 cash, Infinix X683 phone, two small Itel phones, one ear bluetooth, one 9mobile and one Airtel SIM cards.

The EFCC added that the suspects would be arraigned after investigations were concluded.