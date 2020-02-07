<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Seven suspected internet fraudsters were on Thursday arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal for bitcoin scam.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were identified as Kufre Miller Okoh, Joshua Tom, Emmanuel Ekpuk Anderson, Pascal Alisiri, Chimezie Umungalaen, Clinton Alisiobi and Joshua Onuigbo.





The other suspects, Kufre Miller Okoh, Joshua Tom and Emmanuel Ekpuk Anderson were arrested during an early morning raid at 52/53 Azungu Street, Rumuigbo, Port Harcourt.

EFCC also stated that four others, Pascal Alisiri, Chimeze Umungalaen, Clinton Alisiobi and Joshua Onuigbo were arrested at Intercontinental Hotel, Umuahia, Abia State.

It added that the suspects will soon be charged to court.