The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested 13 persons over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on Internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The suspects are Babatunde Omiyale, Salau Olumide, Akinsanya Ridwan Olamide, Akinola Eniola, Bashir Abdulbasit, Jide Owolabi, Kolade Balogun and Salawu Oluwadamilare.





Others are Akinola Opeyemi, Adewumi Johnson, Abiola Adedeji, Oyeyemi Caleb and Salawu Victor.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested at strategic locations within Ilorin metropolis based on intelligence reports gathered by the commission.

According to the information received, the suspects were involved in offences bordering on Internet fraud, and they have confessed to the crime.

“Several incriminating documents were printed from their mobile phones and laptop computers recovered from them.

“They will soon be charged to court,” /mOrilade said.