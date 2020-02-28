<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Friday, February 28, 2020 arraigned one Ngozi Philomena Okoye and her company, Menoil Oil and Gas Limited before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining goods by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N349, 000, 000. 00 (Three Hundred and Forty Nine Million Naira) belonging to one Frank Karkitie, Director of Enegas Power Limited.

The defendant allegedly purchased two million litres of Automative Gas Oil, AGO on credit from the victim (Frank Karkitie) using her company and promised to pay for the products after being sold.

Investigations revealed that the defendant refused to pay for the products even when the products had been sold by the defendant.

One of the charges reads: “That you Ngozi Philomena Okoye, Menoil Oil and Gas Limited sometime in 2013 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, obtained two million litres of AGO (Automative Gas Oil) valued at N275, 000, 000. 000 (Two Hundred and Seventy Five Million Naira) from Frank Karkitie, Director of Enegas Power Limited by falsely representing to Frank Karkitie that the products will be paid for, upon sale, which pretence you knew to be false.”





The second charge reads: “That you, Ngozi Philomena Okoye, Menoil Oil and Gas Limited sometime in 2013 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court stole the sum of N74, 000, 000.00 (Seventy Four Million Naira) property of Frank Karkitie, Director of Enegas Power Limited.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her by the EFCC.

Upon the plea, prosecution counsel, Temitope James Banjo, asked the court for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in Correctional Facility pending the outcome of the case.

However, counsel to the defendant, Olaide Amusa, informed the court that an application for bail has been filed and served on the prosecution on behalf of his client, urging the court to allow him move the application.

Justice Dada after listening to both parties, adjourned till March 5, 2020 for hearing of the bail application and to June 1, 2020 for commencement of trial.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded in Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of the bail application.