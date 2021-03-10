



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday, arraigned the trio of Abdulmumin Ohikwo, Usaini Shehu and Rilwanu Abdullahi before Justice Tukur Muazu of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, on a 10-count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

The defendants allegedly conspired among themselves to defraud the complainants under the pretext of helping them procure contracts with Jigawa State Government.

Investigation revealed that the defendants obtained the total sum of N2, 310,000 (Two Million Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) only from the complainants by falsely representing that they are in a position to procure contract for them.





One of the charges reads, “that you Abdulmumin Ohokwo, Usaini Shehu and Rilwanu Abdullahi sometime in 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud did conspire among yourselves to commit an illegal act to wit: obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, when they were read to them, forcing the prosecuting counsel, Aisha Tahar Habib to request for a trial date.

Counsel representing the defendants, Agyo Wakimbo, however informed the Court that she had filed a motion for bail on behalf of the defendants but has not served the prosecution. She consequently applied for a date to hear the motion for bail.

Justice Muazu adjourned the matter till March 16, 2021 for bail hearing and May 19, 2021 for commencement of trial.

The defendants have been remanded in a Custodial Centre..