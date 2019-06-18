<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office on Monday arraigned one Paul Afolabi before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

Afolabi was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining property under false pretenses.

It was gathered that Afolabi, who operated through the name William Sharon, was arrested in Ibadan by operatives of the Commission after receiving an intelligence report dated May 10, 2018 in which he and other suspects were alleged to be members of a syndicate formed to dupe people through the use of the internet.

The EFCC accused them of deploying fake information to obtain Itune GiftCard and Amazon Cards from foreigners.

The offence it was learnt runs contrary to section 1(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Afolabi pleaded not guilty to all the charges as they were read to him.

EFCC counsel, Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleman, prayed the court for a trial date and an order to remand the defendant in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Ololade Animasahun, however, filed a bail application on behalf of his client, which the EFCC lawyer did not oppose to.

Ajoku after listening to the prosecution and defence counsels then adjourned till July 3 for ruling on the bail application.

The judge fixed commencement of trial for September 30.

Ajoku equally ordered that the accused be remanded in prison till the court decides on his bail application.